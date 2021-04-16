Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares fell to a low of $297.805 before closing at $299.65. Intraday shares traded counted 0.42 million, which was -9.52% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 384.69K. WAT’s previous close was $296.67 while the outstanding shares total 62.20M. The firm has a beta of 0.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.86, and a growth ratio of 5.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.26, with weekly volatility at 1.97% and ATR at 6.73. The WAT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $171.38 and a $309.65 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.00% on 04/15/21.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Waters Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Waters Corporation (WAT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.4 billion total, with 804.98 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WAT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WAT attractive?

In related news, Director, REED JOANN A sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 263.31, for a total value of 421,296. As the sale deal closes, the Director, REED JOANN A now sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,343,909. Also, Director, CONARD EDWARD sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were price at an average price of 236.59 per share, with a total market value of 312,772. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP Corporate Development, Carson Robert G now holds 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 519,031. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

0 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Waters Corporation. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WAT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $275.00.