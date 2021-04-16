The Futility of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s Fundamentals

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has a beta of 0.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 78.76, and a growth ratio of 4.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.95, with weekly volatility at 2.00% and ATR at 12.96. The IDXX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $251.22 and a $573.99 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.78% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $518.4701 before closing at $528.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 7.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 472.22K. IDXX’s previous close was $514.16 while the outstanding shares total 85.49M.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company IDEXX Laboratories Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $44.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IDXX, the company has in raw cash 383.93 million on their books with 49.99 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.06 billion total, with 582.76 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IDXX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IDXX attractive?

In related news, Director, HENDERSON REBECCA M sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 513.41, for a total value of 1,563,840. As the sale deal closes, the Director, JUNIUS DANIEL M now sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,022,207. Also, Director, AYERS JONATHAN W sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 555.56 per share, with a total market value of 555,561. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY now holds 13,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,449,969. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

7 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on IDEXX Laboratories Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IDXX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $565.83.