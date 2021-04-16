The Futility of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s Fundamentals

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.13% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $104.12 before closing at $107.50. Intraday shares traded counted 1.18 million, which was -19.21% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 990.48K. ADS’s previous close was $107.64 while the outstanding shares total 48.10M. The firm has a beta of 2.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.49. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.23, with weekly volatility at 4.17% and ATR at 5.05. The ADS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.51 and a $121.28 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Alliance Data Systems Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ADS, the company has in raw cash 3.08 billion on their books with 8.51 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 19.63 billion total, with 10.42 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ADS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ADS attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chief Acctg. Officer, Santillan Laura sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 100.00, for a total value of 170,300. As the sale deal closes, the SVP and Treasurer, Chesnut John Jeffrey now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,000. Also, Director, Gerspach John C bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 01. The shares were price at an average price of 68.46 per share, with a total market value of 410,753. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP and Treasurer, Chesnut John Jeffrey now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 75,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

11 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Alliance Data Systems Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ADS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $108.06.