Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 188.26, and a growth ratio of 18.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.45, with weekly volatility at 12.76% and ATR at 0.67. The SPRT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.16 and a $9.45 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.91% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $4.00 before closing at $4.33. Intraday shares traded counted 1.14 million, which was 79.63% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.58M. SPRT’s previous close was $4.46 while the outstanding shares total 19.41M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Support.com Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $83.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 37.61 million total, with 3.92 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SPRT attractive?

In related news, EVP CFO, Schaffer Shelly B. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.50, for a total value of 412,500. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Bloom Richard A now sold 19,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,053. Also, Director, Bloom Richard A bought 644 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were price at an average price of 1.22 per share, with a total market value of 786. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.40%.