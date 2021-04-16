SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.92, with weekly volatility at 13.38% and ATR at 0.46. The SSY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.63 and a $7.62 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.65 million, which was 83.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.04M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -9.43% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.10 before closing at $2.21. SSY’s previous close was $2.44 while the outstanding shares total 6.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.91.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company SunLink Health Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.64 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SSY, the company has in raw cash 11.24 million on their books with 1.58 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 19.53 million total, with 9.06 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SSY attractive?

In related news, Director, MILLS CHRISTOPHER H B sold 30,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.96, for a total value of 60,495. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MILLS CHRISTOPHER H B now sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,464,050. Also, Director, BAILEYS STEVEN J sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were price at an average price of 2.31 per share, with a total market value of 230,825. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MILLS CHRISTOPHER H B now holds 221,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 512,480. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.60%.

0 out of 0 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SunLink Health Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SSY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.35.