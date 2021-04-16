Something To Watch Before Buying ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) shares fell to a low of $40.49 before closing at $40.60. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was 34.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 621.51K. ACIW’s previous close was $40.35 while the outstanding shares total 116.94M. The firm has a beta of 1.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 66.89, and a growth ratio of 5.57. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.72, with weekly volatility at 1.84% and ATR at 1.03. The ACIW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.85 and a $43.23 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.62% on 04/15/21.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company ACI Worldwide Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ACIW, the company has in raw cash 165.37 million on their books with 34.27 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.15 billion total, with 905.61 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ACIW attractive?

In related news, Chief Product Officer, Wilmot Jeremy sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.81, for a total value of 266,369. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Bobrinskoy Charles K now bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,925. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Behrens Scott W sold 29,952 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 23. The shares were price at an average price of 32.37 per share, with a total market value of 969,546. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Strategy Officer, Saks Craig S now holds 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 179,251. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ACI Worldwide Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACIW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.71.