Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) weekly volatility stands at 4.08%: What It Means

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.65, with weekly volatility at 4.08% and ATR at 0.93. The SRG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.03 and a $24.06 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.41 million, which was 48.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 799.51K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.66% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.495 before closing at $18.12. SRG’s previous close was $17.65 while the outstanding shares total 38.68M. The firm has a beta of 2.22.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company Seritage Growth Properties as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $722.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of SRG attractive?

In related news, Trustee, LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 67,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 21.17, for a total value of 1,428,827. As the sale deal closes, the Trustee, LAMPERT EDWARD S now sold 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,121,993. Also, Trustee, LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 24,256 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 17. The shares were price at an average price of 22.35 per share, with a total market value of 542,122. Following this completion of acquisition, the Trustee, LAMPERT EDWARD S now holds 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 537,835. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 9.20%.