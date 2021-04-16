PRPL Stock: Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Is Still Worth a Bite

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares fell to a low of $33.00 before closing at $33.35. Intraday shares traded counted 0.48 million, which was 59.92% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.20M. PRPL’s previous close was $33.50 while the outstanding shares total 60.52M. The firm has a beta of 1.29, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 150.90, and a growth ratio of 3.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.90, with weekly volatility at 3.61% and ATR at 1.58. The PRPL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.06 and a $41.08 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.45% on 04/15/21.

Investors have identified the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances company Purple Innovation Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.19 billion.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 229.07 million total, with 132.21 million as their total liabilities.

The company is expected to record 1.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, Chief Legal Officer, McGarvey Casey Kale sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.52, for a total value of 2,228,875. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Anthos Pano now sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,432. Also, Director, Anthos Pano sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 23. The shares were price at an average price of 29.00 per share, with a total market value of 7,192. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Operating Officer, Legg John A. now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 452,100. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

9 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Purple Innovation Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRPL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $36.70.