Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) slip over -15.18% in a week: Is OXBR Giving A Buy Signal?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) has a beta of 0.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.86, with weekly volatility at 9.06% and ATR at 0.22. The OXBR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.78 and a $9.62 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.68% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.1539 before closing at $2.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.87 million, which was 70.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.91M. OXBR’s previous close was $2.24 while the outstanding shares total 5.73M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Reinsurance company Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.47 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of OXBR attractive?

In related news, Director, CABILLOT RAYMOND E sold 383,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.56, for a total value of 1,363,374. As the sale deal closes, the Director, CABILLOT RAYMOND E now sold 61,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 152,720. Also, CEO, President, Madhu Sanjay bought 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 09. The shares were price at an average price of 1.05 per share, with a total market value of 1,743. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, President, Madhu Sanjay now holds 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,757. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 38.22%.