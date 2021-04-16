Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares fell to a low of $6.52 before closing at $6.58. Intraday shares traded counted 0.74 million, which was 7.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 803.02K. OCSL’s previous close was $6.58 while the outstanding shares total 180.36M. a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.20, and a growth ratio of 1.79. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.56, with weekly volatility at 1.50% and ATR at 0.12. The OCSL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.57 and a $6.75 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 04/15/21.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.19 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 46.38 million total, with 531.98 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OCSL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OCSL attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.61, for a total value of 1,321,160. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now sold 172,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,139,086. Also, 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 05. The shares were price at an average price of 6.31 per share, with a total market value of 631,330. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 625,040. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.85%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OCSL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.82.