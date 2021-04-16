Is Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) Worth A Bite? HE 200 SMA stands at 18.47%

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) has a beta of 0.23, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.57, and a growth ratio of 18.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.02, with weekly volatility at 1.33% and ATR at 0.92. The HE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.83 and a $45.58 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.71% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $42.10 before closing at $42.67. Intraday shares traded counted 0.64 million, which was 0.31% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 643.92K. HE’s previous close was $42.37 while the outstanding shares total 109.18M.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Electric company Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HE, the company has in raw cash 358.98 million on their books with 219.05 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 668.47 million total, with 7.81 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of HE attractive?

In related news, EVP & CFO, Hazelton Gregory C sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.50, for a total value of 197,512. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.20.