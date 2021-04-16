Here’s Why Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Rallying -16.02% to $37.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares fell to a low of $20.28 before closing at $20.98. Intraday shares traded counted 0.46 million, which was 35.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 706.06K. SNDX’s previous close was $21.68 while the outstanding shares total 46.09M. The firm has a beta of 1.78. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.79, with weekly volatility at 8.03% and ATR at 1.58. The SNDX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.13 and a $27.85 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.23% on 04/15/21.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SNDX, the company has in raw cash 115.36 million on their books with 2.29 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 298.86 million total, with 18.87 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SNDX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SNDX attractive?

In related news, Director, Egros Fabrice sold 10,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.31, for a total value of 248,981. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Morrison Briggs now sold 35,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 722,403. Also, President and COO, Metzger Michael A sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 01. The shares were price at an average price of 20.19 per share, with a total market value of 302,799. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and COO, Metzger Michael A now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 344,512. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SNDX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.00.