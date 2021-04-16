Factors That Could Influence Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has a beta of 1.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.09, and a growth ratio of 5.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.43, with weekly volatility at 1.96% and ATR at 1.39. The RBA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.28 and a $78.64 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.79% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $62.09 before closing at $63.05. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was 42.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 808.86K. RBA’s previous close was $61.94 while the outstanding shares total 109.56M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RBA, the company has in raw cash 306.89 million on their books with 39.51 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 556.78 million total, with 514.58 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RBA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RBA attractive?

In related news, President, Sales U.S., JETER JAMES J sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 56.43, for a total value of 33,858. As the sale deal closes, the President, International, Werner Karl William now sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 130,928. Also, President, International, Werner Karl William sold 12,613 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 57.50 per share, with a total market value of 725,248. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, International, Werner Karl William now holds 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,504,015. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.30%.

2 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RBA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.83.