Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares fell to a low of $21.50 before closing at $21.73. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was 47.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 908.11K. DK’s previous close was $22.33 while the outstanding shares total 73.74M. The firm has a beta of 2.10. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.53, with weekly volatility at 5.01% and ATR at 1.24. The DK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.92 and a $27.38 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.69% on 04/15/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company Delek US Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DK, the company has in raw cash 787.5 million on their books with 33.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.3 billion total, with 1.9 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DK attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Staskus Nilah sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 24.95, for a total value of 2,495. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Marcogliese Richard J now bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 186,142. Also, Director, FINNERTY WILLIAM J sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 13.57 per share, with a total market value of 47,512. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

2 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Delek US Holdings Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.64.