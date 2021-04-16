Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) price slipped close to $76.74 early on Thursday: What’s Next?

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares fell to a low of $75.23 before closing at $76.74. Intraday shares traded counted 0.5 million, which was -16.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 429.71K. CBSH’s previous close was $77.08 while the outstanding shares total 116.27M. The firm has a beta of 0.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 26.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.18, with weekly volatility at 1.81% and ATR at 1.76. The CBSH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.60 and a $83.06 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.44% on 04/15/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Commerce Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.92 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBSH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBSH attractive?

In related news, Controller, STEINER PAUL A sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 80.85, for a total value of 75,352. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Kemper John W now sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 343,771. Also, Exec. Vice President and CFO, KIM CHARLES G sold 9,023 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 80.14 per share, with a total market value of 723,077. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Roller David L. now holds 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 65,063. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

0 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Commerce Bancshares Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBSH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $71.25.