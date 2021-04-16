Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) slip over -4.03% in a week: Is CODX Giving A Buy Signal?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) previous close was $9.40 while the outstanding shares total 28.36M. The firm has a beta of -1.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.20. CODX’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.05% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.78 before closing at $8.93. Intraday shares traded counted 0.8 million, which was 48.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.56M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.57, with weekly volatility at 7.05% and ATR at 0.91. The CODX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.86 and a $30.99 high.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Co-Diagnostics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $261.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 68.36 million total, with 4.51 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CODX attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Egan Dwight H sold 38,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.00, for a total value of 418,506. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SERBIN RICHARD S now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,900. Also, Director, Durenard Eugene sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 13. The shares were price at an average price of 10.09 per share, with a total market value of 105,945. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, NELSON JAMES B now holds 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 126,631. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.36%.