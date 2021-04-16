Can Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Offer Investors Safety?

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.02% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $53.68 before closing at $54.03. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 54.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 954.11K. L’s previous close was $54.02 while the outstanding shares total 273.39M. The firm has a beta of 0.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.09, with weekly volatility at 1.27% and ATR at 0.98. The L stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.33 and a $54.33 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Loews Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.27 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of L attractive?

In related news, SVP & Chief Investment Officer, SCOTT RICHARD WALDO sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 51.34, for a total value of 327,447. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LASKAWY PHILIP A now sold 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,400. Also, Director, HARRIS WALTER L sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 49.31 per share, with a total market value of 8,383. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, FRIBOURG PAUL J now holds 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,384. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.