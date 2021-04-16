Can Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Offer Investors Safety?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.39, with weekly volatility at 6.30% and ATR at 9.06. The FLGT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.52 and a $189.89 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.65% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $85.65 before closing at $90.42. Intraday shares traded counted 0.84 million, which was 56.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.95M. FLGT’s previous close was $88.95 while the outstanding shares total 25.40M.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Fulgent Genetics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FLGT, the company has in raw cash 87.43 million on their books with 15.02 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 523.62 million total, with 130.12 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FLGT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FLGT attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Xie Jian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 104.10, for a total value of 312,300. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, Xie Jian now sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,364,219. Also, Director, BOLGER JOHN C sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were price at an average price of 101.62 per share, with a total market value of 342,882. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO and Treasurer, KIM PAUL now holds 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 880,734. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 31.80%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fulgent Genetics Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FLGT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $89.00.