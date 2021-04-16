Camden Property Trust (CPT) moved up 1.37%: Camden Property Trust Price Paint Picture of volatility

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.83, with weekly volatility at 1.29% and ATR at 2.08. The CPT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $80.06 and a $114.41 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.43 million, which was 39.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 713.90K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.37% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $113.57 before closing at $115.13. CPT’s previous close was $113.57 while the outstanding shares total 99.42M. The firm has a beta of 0.71, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 92.62, and a growth ratio of 25.73.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Camden Property Trust as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.43 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CPT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CPT attractive?

In related news, Director, PAULSEN WILLIAM F sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 108.57, for a total value of 597,135. As the sale deal closes, the Director, PAULSEN WILLIAM F now sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 606,430. Also, Director, Brunner Heather J. sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 05. The shares were price at an average price of 95.56 per share, with a total market value of 42,524. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP – Real Estate Investments, Sengelmann William W. now holds 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 449,992. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

9 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Camden Property Trust. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $113.06.