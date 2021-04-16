BKNG Stock: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Is Still Worth a Bite

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares fell to a low of $2,426.18 before closing at $2433.21. Intraday shares traded counted 0.64 million, which was -47.22% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 434.18K. BKNG’s previous close was $2454.22 while the outstanding shares total 40.95M. The firm has a beta of 1.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1963.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.22, with weekly volatility at 2.25% and ATR at 65.86. The BKNG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1303.25 and a $2482.82 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.86% on 04/15/21.

Investors have identified the Travel Services company Booking Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $98.76 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BKNG, the company has in raw cash 10.56 billion on their books with 985.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.21 billion total, with 3.42 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 88.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BKNG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BKNG attractive?

In related news, Director, BOYD JEFFERY H sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 2316.74, for a total value of 7,209,709. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BOYD JEFFERY H now sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,818,474. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

13 out of 32 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 18 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Booking Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BKNG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2462.04.