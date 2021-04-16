AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.18, with weekly volatility at 2.29% and ATR at 2.82. The AN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.79 and a $96.22 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 40.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 750.92K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.80% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $94.41 before closing at $96.23. AN’s previous close was $95.47 while the outstanding shares total 86.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.99, and a growth ratio of 2.44.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company AutoNation Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.81 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.15 billion total, with 4.17 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.78 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AN attractive?

In related news, Director, EDELSON DAVID B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 88.01, for a total value of 440,050. As the sale deal closes, the President and COO, BENDER JAMES R now sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 331,384. Also, CEO and Director, JACKSON MICHAEL J sold 27,638 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 87.10 per share, with a total market value of 2,407,199. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO and Director, JACKSON MICHAEL J now holds 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,997,926. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

2 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AutoNation Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $85.50.