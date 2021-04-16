At Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has a beta of 1.15. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.73, with weekly volatility at 3.57% and ATR at 2.54. The VRNS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.49 and a $75.33 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.49% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $55.76 before closing at $56.58. Intraday shares traded counted 0.57 million, which was 64.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.61M. VRNS’s previous close was $55.75 while the outstanding shares total 95.32M.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Varonis Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VRNS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VRNS attractive?

In related news, Director, Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 53.75, for a total value of 80,632. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, President, Chairman, Faitelson Yakov now sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,038,000. Also, Director, VAN DEN BOSCH FRED sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 01. The shares were price at an average price of 52.27 per share, with a total market value of 235,215. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, VAN DEN BOSCH FRED now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 281,955. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

17 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Varonis Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VRNS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $71.39.