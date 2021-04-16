At Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) previous close was $6.75 while the outstanding shares total 7.84M. KBNT’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.85% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.37 before closing at $6.49. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 58.97% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.10M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.68, with weekly volatility at 6.53% and ATR at 0.74. The KBNT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.10 and a $16.26 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Kubient Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $90.21 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of KBNT attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Mithaq Capital SPC bought 25,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.35, for a total value of 137,656. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Mithaq Capital SPC now bought 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 68,828. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 26.70%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kubient Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KBNT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.00.