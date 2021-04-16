Are RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) Prospects Worsening?

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.90, with weekly volatility at 6.33% and ATR at 0.37. The RES stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.14 and a $7.43 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.92 million, which was 18.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.13M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.60% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.19 before closing at $5.23. RES’s previous close was $5.54 while the outstanding shares total 204.70M. The firm has a beta of 2.19.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company RPC Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RPC Inc. (RES) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 428.36 million total, with 79.56 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RES sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RES attractive?

In related news, Chairman and CEO, ROLLINS GARY W sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.14, for a total value of 771,645. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, LOR INC now sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 771,645. Also, Chairman and CEO, ROLLINS GARY W sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 22. The shares were price at an average price of 5.12 per share, with a total market value of 512,060. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, LOR INC now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 512,060. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 53.40%.

0 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RPC Inc.. 5 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RES stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.61.