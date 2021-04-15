Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.48% on 04/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $189.01 before closing at $190.33. Intraday shares traded counted 3.55 million, which was 26.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.85M. TXN’s previous close was $191.24 while the outstanding shares total 921.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.07, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.88, and a growth ratio of 3.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.46, with weekly volatility at 1.53% and ATR at 4.53. The TXN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $105.45 and a $197.58 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Texas Instruments Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $175.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TXN, the company has in raw cash 3.11 billion on their books with 550.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 10.24 billion total, with 2.39 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TXN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TXN attractive?

In related news, Sr. Vice President, Whitaker Darla H sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 177.41, for a total value of 5,439,054. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. Vice President, Flessner Kyle M now sold 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,287,074. Also, Sr. Vice President, Ron Amichai sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 10. The shares were price at an average price of 173.83 per share, with a total market value of 494,385. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr. Vice President & CFO, Lizardi Rafael R now holds 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,858,191. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

13 out of 31 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Texas Instruments Incorporated. 5 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TXN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $185.04.