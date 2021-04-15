Is Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Still Worth A Bite?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.83% on 04/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $61.33 before closing at $63.76. Intraday shares traded counted 2.03 million, which was -53.58% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.32M. REGI’s previous close was $61.41 while the outstanding shares total 39.33M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.15, and a growth ratio of 0.97. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.04, with weekly volatility at 6.21% and ATR at 4.86. The REGI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.60 and a $117.00 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company Renewable Energy Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For REGI, the company has in raw cash 88.22 million on their books with 50.09 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 658.23 million total, with 245.97 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on REGI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of REGI attractive?

In related news, VP, Sales and Marketing, Haer Gary sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.99, for a total value of 222,906. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Stroburg Jeffrey now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 728,500. Also, Director, Scharf Michael M sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were price at an average price of 25.17 per share, with a total market value of 251,700. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

8 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Renewable Energy Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the REGI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $95.45.