Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.69% on 04/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.72 before closing at $1.74. Intraday shares traded counted 2.22 million, which was 67.56% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.84M. DGLY’s previous close was $1.77 while the outstanding shares total 51.52M. The firm has a beta of 0.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.53, with weekly volatility at 9.45% and ATR at 0.16. The DGLY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.74 and a $7.10 high.

Investors have identified the Security & Protection Services company Digital Ally Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $93.84 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 17.83 million total, with 3.72 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of DGLY attractive?

In related news, Director, Hutchins Daniel F sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.00, for a total value of 8,808. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Hutchins Daniel F now sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,215. Also, Chairman, CEO & President, Ross Stanton E sold 35,790 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 08. The shares were price at an average price of 2.41 per share, with a total market value of 86,236. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, CEO & President, Ross Stanton E now holds 119,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 287,654. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.80%.