At Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has a beta of 1.80. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.08, with weekly volatility at 6.82% and ATR at 0.23. The GNUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.23 and a $11.73 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.41% on 04/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.60 before closing at $1.62. Intraday shares traded counted 15.88 million, which was 59.68% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 39.39M. GNUS’s previous close was $1.66 while the outstanding shares total 300.32M.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company Genius Brands International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $502.93 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 108.57 million total, with 7.18 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GNUS attractive?

In related news, Director, KLEIN MICHAEL G sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.66, for a total value of 264. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KLEIN MICHAEL G now bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,750. Also, Director, KLEIN MICHAEL G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 26. The shares were price at an average price of 2.73 per share, with a total market value of 13,650. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Heyward Andy now holds 460,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,354,088. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.50%.