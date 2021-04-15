Are Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.46, with weekly volatility at 5.08% and ATR at 0.06. The ELP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.84 and a $1.44 high. Intraday shares traded counted 17.56 million, which was -59.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.98M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.89% on 04/14/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.11 before closing at $1.13. ELP’s previous close was $1.12 while the outstanding shares total 2.74B. The firm has a beta of 0.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.50, and a growth ratio of 0.73.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Diversified company Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ELP, the company has in raw cash 669.85 million on their books with 381.57 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.88 billion total, with 1.34 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ELP attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 55.60%.

3 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ELP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.46.