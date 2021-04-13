WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.22% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $49.965 before closing at $50.06. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 54.13% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 616.13K. WSFS’s previous close was $50.68 while the outstanding shares total 49.63M. The firm has a beta of 1.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.24, and a growth ratio of 1.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.62, with weekly volatility at 2.30% and ATR at 1.72. The WSFS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.00 and a $55.18 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company WSFS Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WSFS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WSFS attractive?

In related news, EVP, WRIGHT RICHARD sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 52.00, for a total value of 161,148. As the sale deal closes, the Director, TURNER MARK A now sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,110,471. Also, EVP, EDDENS PEGGY H sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were price at an average price of 42.61 per share, with a total market value of 695,087. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, GREENPLATE PAUL S now holds 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 57,712. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WSFS Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WSFS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $55.88.