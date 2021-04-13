William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) shares fell to a low of $11.38 before closing at $11.39. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was -85.95% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 154.11K. WMPN’s previous close was $11.40 while the outstanding shares total 14.46M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 28.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.01, with weekly volatility at 0.44% and ATR at 0.11. The WMPN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.67 and a $11.97 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.09% on 04/12/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company William Penn Bancorporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $172.44 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of WMPN attractive?

In related news, EVP & CLO, TURNER ALAN B bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.39, for a total value of 102,510. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP & CLO, TURNER ALAN B now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,390. Also, EVP & CLO, TURNER ALAN B bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.39 per share, with a total market value of 11,390. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP & CRCO, Ross Jill McMenamin now holds 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.