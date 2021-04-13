Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.83, with weekly volatility at 3.80% and ATR at 1.05. The PING stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.97 and a $37.80 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.02% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.23 before closing at $22.72. Intraday shares traded counted 2.15 million, which was -77.29% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.21M. PING’s previous close was $22.49 while the outstanding shares total 80.43M.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Ping Identity Holding Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 316.72 million total, with 80.49 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PING sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PING attractive?

In related news, Chief Legal Officer, ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.25, for a total value of 22,250. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Legal Officer, ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,100. Also, Chief Accounting Officer, CARPENTER ADRIANA ZENIA sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 11. The shares were price at an average price of 36.00 per share, with a total market value of 180,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Legal Officer, ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE now holds 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,580. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

9 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ping Identity Holding Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PING stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.38.