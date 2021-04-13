Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares fell to a low of $20.12 before closing at $20.43. Intraday shares traded counted 2.02 million, which was 10.85% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.27M. ACAD’s previous close was $20.39 while the outstanding shares total 159.28M. The firm has a beta of 0.79. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 24.16, with weekly volatility at 4.27% and ATR at 2.16. The ACAD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.31 and a $58.72 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.20% on 04/12/21.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 717.62 million total, with 105.97 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACAD sounds very interesting.

In related news, EVP & General Counsel, KIM AUSTIN D. sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 50.61, for a total value of 106,635. As the sale deal closes, the President, Stankovic Srdjan R. now sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 426,592. Also, CEO, DAVIS STEPHEN sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 50.61 per share, with a total market value of 718,409. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and CFO, Ridloff Elena now holds 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,801. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

8 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACAD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.44.