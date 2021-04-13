The Thing That Hid The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s Strength

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.78% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $95.42 before closing at $96.43. Intraday shares traded counted 2.54 million, which was 15.72% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.01M. PGR’s previous close was $95.68 while the outstanding shares total 584.90M. The firm has a beta of 0.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.69, with weekly volatility at 1.37% and ATR at 1.76. The PGR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $68.00 and a $97.40 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company The Progressive Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $56.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PGR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PGR attractive?

In related news, Chief Information Officer, Broz Steven sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 95.90, for a total value of 119,204. As the sale deal closes, the VP and Chief Financial Officer, Sauerland John P now sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,096,800. Also, Chief Information Officer, Broz Steven sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were price at an average price of 88.68 per share, with a total market value of 110,229. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Information Officer, Broz Steven now holds 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 108,079. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

7 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Progressive Corporation. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PGR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $99.19.