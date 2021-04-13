The Futility of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s Fundamentals

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.49, with weekly volatility at 5.50% and ATR at 1.32. The IPOE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.10 and a $28.26 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.3 million, which was 69.56% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.56M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.33% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.85 before closing at $17.00. IPOE’s previous close was $17.77 while the outstanding shares total 87.73M.

Investors have identified the Shell Companies company Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.75 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of IPOE attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.12%.