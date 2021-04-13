Should You Buy NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) previous close was $73.66 while the outstanding shares total 75.00M. The firm has a beta of 0.73. NEP’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.59% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $71.93 before closing at $72.49. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 54.09% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 677.57K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.86, with weekly volatility at 2.37% and ATR at 2.51. The NEP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $40.41 and a $88.29 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Renewable company NextEra Energy Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NEP, the company has in raw cash 108.0 million on their books with 12.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 414.0 million total, with 350.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NEP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NEP attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

12 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NextEra Energy Partners LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NEP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $84.67.