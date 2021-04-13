Should You Buy Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) previous close was $18.65 while the outstanding shares total 56.12M. The firm has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.23, and a growth ratio of 1.96. ERII’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.77% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $18.06 before closing at $18.32. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 29.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 393.13K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.69, with weekly volatility at 3.51% and ATR at 0.85. The ERII stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.66 and a $20.25 high.

Investors have identified the Pollution & Treatment Controls company Energy Recovery Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 143.19 million total, with 15.73 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ERII sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ERII attractive?

In related news, Director, Hanstveit Arve sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.00, for a total value of 425,045. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Water, Clemente Rodney now sold 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 16,716. Also, SVP, Water, Clemente Rodney sold 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 18.20 per share, with a total market value of 514,598. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Hanstveit Arve now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 425,042. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Energy Recovery Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ERII stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.67.