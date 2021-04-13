Should You Buy Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has a beta of 1.75, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.27, and a growth ratio of 90.68. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.55, with weekly volatility at 2.19% and ATR at 2.25. The CLH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.13 and a $91.94 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.41% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $87.51 before closing at $87.92. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 7.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 289.91K. CLH’s previous close was $88.28 while the outstanding shares total 54.98M.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company Clean Harbors Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.81 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLH, the company has in raw cash 519.1 million on their books with 7.54 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.53 billion total, with 636.14 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.69 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLH attractive?

In related news, President, Industrial Services, Speights Robert sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 31. The sale was performed at an average price of 84.34, for a total value of 84,930. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Marlin Rod now sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 466,601. Also, Director, Marlin Rod sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were price at an average price of 89.08 per share, with a total market value of 855,435. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP (CHESI), TWOHIG MICHAEL J now holds 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 402,474. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.60%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Clean Harbors Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $97.64.