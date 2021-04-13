Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.27% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $102.78 before closing at $105.48. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 48.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 534.28K. QLYS’s previous close was $104.16 while the outstanding shares total 39.16M. The firm has a beta of 0.62, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.96, and a growth ratio of 5.87. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.95, with weekly volatility at 2.97% and ATR at 4.00. The QLYS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $86.65 and a $148.84 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company Qualys Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 475.35 million total, with 255.73 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QLYS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QLYS attractive?

In related news, Pres. & Chief Product Officer, Thakar Sumedh S sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 27. The sale was performed at an average price of 140.56, for a total value of 2,319,320. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BERGERON SANDRA E. now sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 165,665. Also, Pres. & Chief Product Officer, Thakar Sumedh S sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 25. The shares were price at an average price of 130.55 per share, with a total market value of 718,015. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, GC and Corp. Sec., POSEY BRUCE K now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 178,089. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.10%.

3 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Qualys Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QLYS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $112.25.