Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.40% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.94 before closing at $9.94. Intraday shares traded counted 0.67 million, which was 16.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 803.38K. PTOCU’s previous close was $9.98 . The stock’s weekly volatility at 0.58% and ATR at 0.07. The PTOCU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.77 and a $10.01 high.