OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.49, with weekly volatility at 5.03% and ATR at 4.00. The OPRX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.20 and a $63.98 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 3.19% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 298.68K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.04% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $49.02 before closing at $50.85. OPRX’s previous close was $49.35 while the outstanding shares total 15.13M. The firm has a beta of 0.64.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company OptimizeRx Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $860.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 32.86 million total, with 10.03 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OPRX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OPRX attractive?

In related news, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, FEBBO WILLIAM J sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.10, for a total value of 3,688,000. As the sale deal closes, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, FEBBO WILLIAM J now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,010,000. Also, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, BAKER DOUGLAS P sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 29. The shares were price at an average price of 47.25 per share, with a total market value of 237,762. Following this completion of acquisition, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, BAKER DOUGLAS P now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 194,450. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.90%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OptimizeRx Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OPRX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $75.33.