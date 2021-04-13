Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.67% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.58 before closing at $14.71. Intraday shares traded counted 0.59 million, which was 28.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 827.83K. MITK’s previous close was $15.27 while the outstanding shares total 42.48M. The firm has a beta of 0.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 67.48, and a growth ratio of 4.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.00, with weekly volatility at 3.34% and ATR at 0.70. The MITK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.70 and a $19.88 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Mitek Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $634.88 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 87.45 million total, with 23.16 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MITK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MITK attractive?

In related news, General Manager, Diamond Michael E sold 43,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.84, for a total value of 730,315. As the sale deal closes, the Director, THOMPSON JANE J. now sold 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 705,419. Also, Chief Financial Officer, DAVISON JEFFREY C sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were price at an average price of 16.09 per share, with a total market value of 482,700. Following this completion of acquisition, the GC, Secretary & Admin Officer, Gray Jason now holds 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 237,869. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.70%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mitek Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MITK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.00.