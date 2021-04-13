MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) weekly volatility stands at 4.61%: What It Means

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) previous close was $36.26 while the outstanding shares total 33.82M. MAX’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.02% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.70 before closing at $34.44. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was 1.57% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 320.63K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 31.37, with weekly volatility at 4.61% and ATR at 3.64. The MAX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.62 and a $70.33 high.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company MediaAlpha Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.05 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MAX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MAX attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Sinanyan Tigran sold 84,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.62, for a total value of 3,787,926. As the sale deal closes, the See Remarks, Yi Steven now sold 841,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,564,150. Also, VICE PRESIDENT, MEDIA, Topjian Serge sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 23. The shares were price at an average price of 44.62 per share, with a total market value of 1,333,335. Following this completion of acquisition, the CO-FOUNDER, Wang Ambrose now holds 596,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 26,637,114. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on MediaAlpha Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MAX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.00.