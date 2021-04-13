JOB Stock: GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) Is Still Worth a Bite

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.68% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.12 before closing at $1.17. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 60.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 678.80K. JOB’s previous close was $1.19 while the outstanding shares total 17.67M. The firm has a beta of 2.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.51, with weekly volatility at 10.29% and ATR at 0.16. The JOB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.17 and a $2.49 high.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company GEE Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.34 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For JOB, the company has in raw cash 14.12 million on their books with 5.61 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 33.59 million total, with 22.11 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of JOB attractive?

In related news, Chief Administrative Officer, Stuckey Alexander Preston Alex sold 96,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.00, for a total value of 96,606. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Administrative Officer, Stuckey Alexander Preston Alex now sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,554. Also, Chief Administrative Officer, Stuckey Alexander Preston Alex sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 27. The shares were price at an average price of 1.07 per share, with a total market value of 10,690. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Administrative Officer, Stuckey Alexander Preston Alex now holds 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 73,570. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 25.73%.