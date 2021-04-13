Is PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Still Worth A Bite?

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.62, with weekly volatility at 1.38% and ATR at 0.22. The PFLT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.67 and a $12.71 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.32 million, which was -39.19% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 229.41K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.71% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $12.6169 before closing at $12.74. PFLT’s previous close was $12.65 while the outstanding shares total 38.77M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $493.96 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PFLT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PFLT attractive?

In related news, Director, KATZ SAMUEL L sold 8,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.41, for a total value of 89,747. As the sale deal closes, the Director, KATZ SAMUEL L now sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 94,077. Also, Director, KATZ SAMUEL L sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 16. The shares were price at an average price of 10.65 per share, with a total market value of 79,399. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, KATZ SAMUEL L now holds 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 192,321. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PFLT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.50.