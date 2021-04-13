Is Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Still Worth A Bite?

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) shares fell to a low of $41.321 before closing at $41.82. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 30.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 386.19K. MAIN’s previous close was $41.47 while the outstanding shares total 66.86M. The firm has a beta of 1.49, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 111.22, and a growth ratio of 15.89. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 76.44, with weekly volatility at 1.23% and ATR at 0.75. The MAIN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.50 and a $41.59 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.84% on 04/12/21.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Main Street Capital Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MAIN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MAIN attractive?

In related news, SVP, GC, CCO, Sec., Beauvais Jason B sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 39.04, for a total value of 188,993. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, GC, CCO, Sec., Beauvais Jason B now sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 215,452. Also, SVP, GC, CCO, Sec., Beauvais Jason B sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 24. The shares were price at an average price of 38.18 per share, with a total market value of 174,597. Following this completion of acquisition, the Managing Director, Meserve Nicholas now holds 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 934,430. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.70%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Main Street Capital Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MAIN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.00.