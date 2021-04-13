Is First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Worth A Bite? FBP 200 SMA stands at 48.12%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) shares fell to a low of $11.59 before closing at $11.70. Intraday shares traded counted 2.03 million, which was -2.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.99M. FBP’s previous close was $11.55 while the outstanding shares total 216.99M. The firm has a beta of 1.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.60, and a growth ratio of 1.78. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.32, with weekly volatility at 2.62% and ATR at 0.42. The FBP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.30 and a $12.59 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.30% on 04/12/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First BanCorp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.55 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FBP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FBP attractive?

In related news, Director, Heffern John A. bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.20, for a total value of 2,891. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP and General Counsel, Odell Lawrence now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 225,940. Also, EVP, PANCHAM CASSAN sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.10 per share, with a total market value of 1,198,800. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Frye Daniel Edward now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First BanCorp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FBP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.06.