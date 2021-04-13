Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) weekly volatility stands at 3.35%: What It Means

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) shares fell to a low of $4.56 before closing at $4.75. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was -3.82% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 264.17K. CO’s previous close was $4.70 while the outstanding shares total 121.43M. The firm has a beta of 0.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.92, and a growth ratio of 0.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.12, with weekly volatility at 3.35% and ATR at 0.16. The CO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.54 and a $4.98 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.06% on 04/12/21.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Global Cord Blood Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $567.58 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 936.56 million total, with 90.65 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CO attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 49.60%.