E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO): The Fundamentals Have Changed

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.18, with weekly volatility at 3.00% and ATR at 0.49. The ETWO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.26 and a $11.97 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.00% on 04/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.87 before closing at $9.95. Intraday shares traded counted 0.78 million, which was 70.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.62M. ETWO’s previous close was $10.05 while the outstanding shares total 240.01M.

Investors have identified the Software – Infrastructure company E2open Parent Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ETWO, the company has in raw cash 1.45 million on their books with 18000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.81 million total, with 1.93 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ETWO attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Atalan GP, LLC bought 287,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.03, for a total value of 3,168,368. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Atalan GP, LLC now bought 287,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,168,368. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.00%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on E2open Parent Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ETWO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.33.