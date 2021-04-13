Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares fell to a low of $43.0698 before closing at $43.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.89 million, which was 46.56% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.66M. PLAY’s previous close was $44.07 while the outstanding shares total 47.64M. The firm has a beta of 2.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.26, with weekly volatility at 3.21% and ATR at 2.44. The PLAY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.43 and a $51.73 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.25% on 04/12/21.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 118.87 million total, with 271.64 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLAY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLAY attractive?

In related news, Director, SHEEHAN KEVIN M sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.10, for a total value of 220,506. As the sale deal closes, the Director, King Stephen M now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 667,950. Also, Director, SHEEHAN KEVIN M sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 06. The shares were price at an average price of 45.55 per share, with a total market value of 227,773. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SHEEHAN KEVIN M now holds 13,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 624,325. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

4 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLAY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.60.